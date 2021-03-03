Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Avalon Investment & Advisory’s 7th Largest Position

Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,186 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 13,599 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.3% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $111,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 11,170 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.12.

Microsoft stock opened at $233.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $246.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

