Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,502 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.4% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,830 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145,806 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,667,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $233.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $246.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.98.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Pritchard Capital raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.12.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

