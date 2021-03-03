Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Jennison Associates LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,175,359 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,231,905 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.7% of Jennison Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.31% of Microsoft worth $5,154,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,630,000. Unison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $3,012,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 337,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $75,174,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 41,506 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,232,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 240,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $53,509,000 after buying an additional 8,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.12.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $233.87 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $246.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.98.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

