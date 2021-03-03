Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Tompkins Financial Corp’s Largest Position

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 251.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,641 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,651 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.8% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $62,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,234,432 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,669,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,345 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 33.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,260,125,000 after acquiring an additional 13,273,020 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,610,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,846 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,706,713 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,141,183,000 after acquiring an additional 195,481 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,393,871 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,203,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $233.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $246.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.00 and its 200 day moving average is $218.98. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.12.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

