Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,717 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 6.6% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 55.1% in the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 59,540 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,523,000 after buying an additional 21,148 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 34.5% in the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 61.0% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,886 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after buying an additional 22,679 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 53,046 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $233.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.00 and a 200 day moving average of $218.98. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.12.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

