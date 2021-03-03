MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Purchased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,297 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 2,400.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 69.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on MSTR shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BWS Financial dropped coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.17.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.61, for a total value of $924,151.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.75, for a total value of $1,628,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $748.50 on Wednesday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $1,315.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,237.50 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $750.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.19.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

