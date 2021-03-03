Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,161,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.0% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.52. 4,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $145.13.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $423.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $50,145.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,392,564.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $169,949.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,797,152.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $294,818. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.73.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

