Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires 10,447 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,447 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 768,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after acquiring an additional 68,194 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,284,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,293,000 after purchasing an additional 33,859 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,848,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,511,000 after purchasing an additional 110,060 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 693,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,566,000 after purchasing an additional 24,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 18,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

IAU traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,661,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,562,002. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.70.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

