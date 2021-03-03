Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires 13,076 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 230.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,744 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. FMR LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,139,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,977 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,165,846 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,283,851,000 after acquiring an additional 93,789 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,594,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,164,859,000 after acquiring an additional 196,770 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Union Pacific by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,788,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $942,621,000 after acquiring an additional 496,432 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,293,051 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $893,899,000 after acquiring an additional 146,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded down $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $208.04. 47,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,989,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

