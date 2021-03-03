Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires 1,683 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,209 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvey Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,490 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,040 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 178,633 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,559,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 310,496 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,977,000 after acquiring an additional 43,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.26.

In related news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $48,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,367,790.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,066 shares of company stock worth $3,125,316. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.65. 77,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,252,399. The firm has a market cap of $211.96 billion, a PE ratio of 63.50, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.74 and a 200 day moving average of $110.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

