Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires 8,117 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 630,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,317,000 after buying an additional 18,729 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 54,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.98. 631,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,825,183. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $184.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.