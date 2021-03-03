Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 97.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,565 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.8% of Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 139,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,660,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 23,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 22,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $71.58. 7,785,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.78. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.