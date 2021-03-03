Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Buys 144 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 57.2% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG stock traded down $31.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,044.55. The stock had a trading volume of 44,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,277. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $2,152.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,968.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,729.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,507.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total transaction of $99,729.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,534.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,362 shares of company stock worth $8,243,851. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

