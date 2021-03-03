Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Buys 2,145 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,367,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $223.61. 2,520,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,895,889. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $230.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

