Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Buys 5,231 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $7,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 298,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 30,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Rempart Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $1,443,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 344,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 6,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $822,032.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PG. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

PG traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.27. The company had a trading volume of 327,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,093,243. The company has a market capitalization of $303.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $146.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

