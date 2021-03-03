Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,519 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.2% of Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded down $2.04 on Wednesday, hitting $385.98. The company had a trading volume of 395,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,180,007. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $395.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $385.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

