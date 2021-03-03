Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Grows Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,058 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,011,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,392,952 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $380,498,000 after purchasing an additional 270,175 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.98.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.38, for a total value of $11,696,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total transaction of $88,731.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,878.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,368,905 shares of company stock worth $368,167,580. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $2.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.84. The company had a trading volume of 593,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,194,266. The company has a market cap of $731.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $264.38 and its 200 day moving average is $270.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

