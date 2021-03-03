Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TL Private Wealth grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $253.64. 143,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,458. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $257.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.97.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

