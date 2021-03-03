Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $19.98 Million Stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 108.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,233 shares during the period. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.5% of Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $19,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 382,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,516,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,094.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 41,288 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 498,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,313,000 after acquiring an additional 11,412 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 318,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,936,000 after acquiring an additional 49,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,251. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $128.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.07.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

