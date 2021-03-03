Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 169.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,774 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 109,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,931,000 after purchasing an additional 239,948 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $353.49. 304,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,547,383. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.32. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $362.37.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

