Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Lowers Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,711 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.1% of Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $14,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded down $5.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $312.86. 4,493,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,708,949. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $324.26 and its 200 day moving average is $305.00. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $338.19.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

