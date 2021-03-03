Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Purchases 997 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,820,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,027,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,002.3% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 291,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,899,000 after purchasing an additional 264,714 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 444,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,842,000 after purchasing an additional 233,076 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $21,196,000.

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $1.32 on Wednesday, reaching $113.76. 67,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,804. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.18. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $114.77.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

