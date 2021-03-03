Milestone Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MIST)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 5,992 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,811% compared to the typical daily volume of 122 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIST. State Street Corp bought a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $129,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 986.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 148,900 shares during the period. 51.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

MIST traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.42. 7,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,840. The stock has a market cap of $191.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 4.20. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.25.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, angina, and other cardiovascular indications.

