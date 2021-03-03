Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Shares Down 5.1%

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) fell 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.84 and last traded at $3.92. 779,577 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 845,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Milestone Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $249.68 million, a P/E ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, Director Giandomenico Trombetta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,933,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,278,414.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Joseph D’agostino sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Insiders sold 401,208 shares of company stock worth $929,293 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLSS. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Milestone Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the third quarter worth about $187,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 287.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 86,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 13,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.