Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) Trading Down 5.8%

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)’s stock price dropped 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.94 and last traded at $1.95. Approximately 14,440 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 813,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

MLND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut shares of Millendo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.67.

The firm has a market cap of $36.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.85.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 8,328.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 74,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. 41.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND)

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; and MLE-301, a neurokinin 3-receptor antagonist for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms in menopausal women.

