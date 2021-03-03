Minereum Price Reaches $0.31 on Exchanges (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. In the last week, Minereum has traded 33.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Minereum has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and $79,712.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minereum coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000627 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Minereum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00058838 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $387.81 or 0.00780823 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007910 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00027666 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00033172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00061938 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00046980 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Minereum Profile

MNE is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 11,544,762 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.