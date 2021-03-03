Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $134.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average is $3.16. Minerva Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $15.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NERV. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 86.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,705,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after buying an additional 791,485 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the fourth quarter worth $906,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,211,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 110,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 295.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 99,861 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia.

