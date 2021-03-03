Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.75.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.
Shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $134.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average is $3.16. Minerva Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $15.22.
Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia.
Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.