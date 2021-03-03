MINISO Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 2,600 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,696% compared to the typical volume of 93 put options.

MNSO traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $29.20. 1,097,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,927. MINISO Group has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $35.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.60.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $305.19 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that MINISO Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNSO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.20 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,403,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,763,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,644,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $700,000.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

