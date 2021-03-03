Minter Network Price Hits $0.0140 (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. During the last week, Minter Network has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Minter Network has a market cap of $49.56 million and $784,273.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.78 or 0.00476229 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00075364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00007613 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00014319 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00078505 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,755,089,075 coins and its circulating supply is 3,549,879,508 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars.

