Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Trading Down 6.6%

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) shares traded down 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $187.74 and last traded at $188.90. 512,941 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 440,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.57.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.28 and its 200 day moving average is $197.22.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Daniel Faga sold 1,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total value of $260,469.20. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total transaction of $430,020.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,842 shares of company stock valued at $19,183,048. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,067,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after acquiring an additional 20,346 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,905,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.