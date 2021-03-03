Mirror Protocol Trading Down 9.8% This Week (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. During the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $208.92 million and $10.49 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirror Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $5.17 or 0.00010165 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.26 or 0.00479805 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00073346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00078444 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00083014 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $253.20 or 0.00497363 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00054215 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Token Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,373,306 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

