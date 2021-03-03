Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Hits Market Capitalization of $13.97 Million

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $13.97 million and $285,486.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can currently be purchased for about $24.73 or 0.00048265 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.96 or 0.00483859 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00073660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00079720 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00083053 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00055191 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $250.85 or 0.00489505 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Token Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 564,879 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars.

