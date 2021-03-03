Mirrored ProShares VIX Price Tops $12.89 on Major Exchanges (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market cap of $10.92 million and $337,704.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can currently be purchased for about $12.89 or 0.00025328 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.26 or 0.00479805 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00073346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00078444 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00083014 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.20 or 0.00497363 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00054215 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Token Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 847,001 tokens. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

