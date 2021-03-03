Mirrored United States Oil Fund Reaches Market Cap of $12.35 Million (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $12.35 million and approximately $91,421.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can currently be purchased for approximately $41.36 or 0.00081091 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.66 or 0.00479628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00073042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00077970 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00082434 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00054804 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $250.52 or 0.00491121 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 298,653 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

