Mission Produce (AVO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $206.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.00 million. On average, analysts expect Mission Produce to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AVO opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. Mission Produce has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $22.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.15.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mission Produce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.43.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

