Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $215.72

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 215.72 ($2.82) and traded as high as GBX 311.50 ($4.07). Mitchells & Butlers shares last traded at GBX 297.50 ($3.89), with a volume of 1,082,466 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 278.57 ($3.64).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 301.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 215.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.11.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

