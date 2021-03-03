Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,160 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,989,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511,839 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,506,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,433 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,184,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,750 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,855,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,962,000 after acquiring an additional 684,772 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 1,047.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 680,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,804,000 after acquiring an additional 620,776 shares during the period. 40.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $59.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.81 and a 200-day moving average of $29.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie raised their target price on Discovery from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Discovery from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup downgraded Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

In other Discovery news, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $717,172.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,735.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 267,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $13,771,771.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 338,963 shares in the company, valued at $17,432,867.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,258,656 shares of company stock valued at $48,753,613. 5.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

