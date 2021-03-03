Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 67.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,830 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in XPeng during the third quarter worth approximately $2,665,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth $84,826,000.

XPEV stock opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.53. XPeng Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $74.49.

XPEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on XPeng in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.40 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.10 target price on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

