Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 67.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,830 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in XPeng during the third quarter worth approximately $2,665,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth $84,826,000.
XPEV stock opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.53. XPeng Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $74.49.
XPeng Profile
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.
Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV).
Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.