Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 82.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,187 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 293.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.77.

Shares of ALLO opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.18.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $461,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,245.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma.

