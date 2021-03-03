Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,860 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in United Airlines by 875.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen raised United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

In other United Airlines news, Director Michele J. Hooper bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,058. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $53.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.55. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $63.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.63.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

