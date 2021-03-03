Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 82.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,187 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALLO. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 29,228 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,343,000 after buying an additional 654,713 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.28. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.77.

In other news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $461,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,245.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma.

