Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.10 Million Stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 223.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 49,610 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.19% of AngioDynamics worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 68,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in AngioDynamics by 8.0% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 46,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 304,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $120,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,690.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANGO. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on AngioDynamics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $800.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.92.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.33 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 62.82%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

