Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KE were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEKE opened at $64.33 on Wednesday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.46.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.70 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. KE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

