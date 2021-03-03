Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 226,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after buying an additional 6,660 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,572,000 after buying an additional 30,575 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth $1,142,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 664,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,712,000 after buying an additional 88,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $42.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $48.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -526.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $128.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.87 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

