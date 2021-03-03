Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KE were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BEKE. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in KE in the 3rd quarter valued at $672,149,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KE during the third quarter worth about $364,334,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in KE by 1,217.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,512,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in KE in the third quarter valued at about $185,843,000. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in KE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,523,000. 13.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BEKE opened at $64.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.79 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.46.

Several research firms have recently commented on BEKE. Zacks Investment Research raised KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HSBC began coverage on KE in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.70 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.20.

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

