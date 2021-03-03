Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $1.25 Million in AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.36% of AgEagle Aerial Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UAVS. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the third quarter worth $27,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the third quarter worth $31,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the third quarter worth $32,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UAVS opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $17.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.90.

In other AgEagle Aerial Systems news, Director Thomas J. Gardner sold 145,305 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $488,224.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Nicole M. Fernandez-Mcgovern sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $81,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 195,930 shares of company stock worth $735,052 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry in the United States and internationally. It offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists; HempOverview, a software-as-a-solution web- and map-based technology platform to support the operations of domestic industrial hemp programs for state and tribal nation departments of agriculture, growers, and processors; and ParkView, a proprietary aerial imagery and data analytics platform for assessing and supporting sustainability initiatives involving municipal, state, and federal public parks and recreation areas.

