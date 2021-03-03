Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 12,476 Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,932 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,476 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Fossil Group worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fossil Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,114,841 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $61,687,000 after acquiring an additional 212,587 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Fossil Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 644,884 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 17,768 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fossil Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,549 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fossil Group during the third quarter valued at about $929,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

FOSL stock opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $28.60. The firm has a market cap of $846.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average is $9.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

