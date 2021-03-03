Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 14,028 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,028 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 6.8% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dropbox by 0.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 94,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Dropbox by 9.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Dropbox by 184.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $40,023.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $205,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,578 shares of company stock valued at $980,542 in the last 90 days. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average of $21.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $25.70.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

Read More: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.