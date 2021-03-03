Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 32,095 DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in DraftKings during the third quarter worth about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in DraftKings by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in DraftKings by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DKNG opened at $68.58 on Wednesday. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $70.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.93 and its 200 day moving average is $49.34.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on DraftKings from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.18.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

