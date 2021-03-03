Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in iQIYI by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

IQ opened at $25.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.18. iQIYI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $28.03.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($1.72). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IQ. Credit Suisse Group downgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.70 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group cut iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upgraded iQIYI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.20 target price on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.45.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

